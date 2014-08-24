IPC Grand Prix final: Hannah Cockcroft & Dan Greaves win

Great Britain's Dan Greaves won gold in the F42/44 discus

Britain's Hannah Cockroft and Dan Greaves finished their seasons with wins in the IPC Grand Prix final in Birmingham.

Paralympic, world and European champion Cockroft continued her dominance of the T34 100m event with another comfortable victory in 19.03 seconds.

Greaves produced a throw over 60.01m to beat team-mate Aled Davies and win the F42/44 discus.

It followed Commonwealth and European titles this year for the 31-year-old.

"It is difficult competing against Aled as we are best mates, but we both wanted to go out there relaxed and have fun," Greaves told BBC Sport.

GB club thrower Jo Butterfield won gold in the F32/51 class, although her best effort of 17.52m was short of the 17.68m F51 European record in Swansea this week.

Greaves, who was also up against world and Paralympic champion Jeremy Campbell, set a new European record of 62.34m on Friday in taking the European title.

In his second competition in three days, Greaves managed 59.40m in the fourth round before extending his lead in the final round.

Davies, who is in the F42 class for athletes with a more severe impairment, threw 46.93m.

"It took me a while to get going after Friday," added Greaves.

"To beat Jeremy and get another throw over 60m is a huge confidence boost ahead of next year and the World Championships in Doha."

Twenty-two-year-old Cockroft, who won 100m and 800m gold in Swansea, was delighted to end her season with another victory.

"It has been a difficult year for me with moving away from home and starting university and I'm really tired now and ready to go home for a break.

"All I want to do is get stronger and a bit faster and more dominant."

Butterfield, in her first season of athletics after switching from wheelchair rugby, beat British rivals Josie Pearson, Gemma Prescott and Abbie Hunnisett to gold.

"I've learned so much in such a short space of time but I am loving it all," said the 35-year-old.

Elsewhere, in the absence of injured Briton Jonnie Peacock, American Richard Browne won the T44 100m, but the 23-year-old needed treatment on a hip injury after he crossed the line.

Laura Sugar set a British record of 13.55 seconds in the T44 event, bettering the previous best by Sophie Kamlish of 13.62 seconds.