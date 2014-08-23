Jonnie Peacock to miss IPC Grand Prix final in Birmingham
European, World and Paralympic T44 100m champion Jonnie Peacock will miss Sunday's IPC Grand Prix final in Birmingham because of injury.
The 21-year-old single-leg amputee, who was due to race American rival Richard Browne, has had to withdraw after picking up a sore on his leg.
He joins fellow Britons David Weir (injury) and Libby Clegg (illness) in pulling out of the event.
"I'm gutted to have to withdraw with a small injury," said Peacock.
"After winning European gold this week, I was really looking forward to putting a marker down against the likes of Richard Browne and the rest of the guys lining up in the 100m.
"I've been advised by the medical team to rest. I know I've got to do what's right for my body and it's a big few years ahead for me, which is why I've had to make this difficult decision.
"I'm really sorry to all my fans, but I know it's going to be a great show in front of a full house in one of the best athletics meets in the world."
Among the British stars who will be competing at the event - which follows the Diamond League meeting - are European champions Dan Greaves and Aled Davies (discus), wheelchair racers Hannah Cockroft, Jade Jones and Sammi Kinghorn, and long jumper Stef Reid.