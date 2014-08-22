IPC European Championships: Dan Greaves wins F44 discus

Greaves won silver in the F44 discus throw in London 2012

Dan Greaves won his second major title of the summer as Great Britain claimed five more gold medals at the IPC Athletics European Championships.

Commonwealth Games champion Greaves, 31, improved his European record to 62.34m in the F44 discus competition.

Hannah Cockroft won her second title of the week in the T34 800m, while long jumper Stef Reid took her first major international title in the T44 class.

There were also golds in Swansea for Moatez Jomni and Jo Butterfield.

Greaves came into the competition on a high having thrown 59.21m to win the combined Para-sport F42/44 discus event in Glasgow.

"I knew I was in great form and could probably get over 60m but to get to over 62m when the world record is 63.46m is great," he told BBC Sport.

"I was trying not to get ahead of myself after the Commonwealths and it was tough to refocus for this competition because I knew I had to get the rest of the job done."

After winning the T34 100m in dominant fashion on Tuesday, Cockroft was challenged by team-mate Mel Nicholls in the longer event, which was making its major international competition debut.

Although Cockroft started strongly, Nicholls took the lead in the second lap before the double Paralympic champion raced clear in the home straight for another success.

Hannah Cockroft added to her T34 100m title on Tuesday

"It was a real race for once and I had to work hard for that," said the 22-year-old. "Coming in I knew Mel would be close and I had to respond. It was tough out there.

"I felt really nervous beforehand so I can't believe I have done it. It is a challenge but I am still unbeaten."

Reid, who set a new world record of 5.47m at the Diamond League meeting in Glasgow last month, had a best jump of 5.32 in Swansea, 4cm ahead of French rival Marie-Amelie Le Fur.

"The wind was tricky out there and you have to deal with that and after a poor World Championships last year, this is redemption for me," said the 29-year-old.

"I'm really thankful to everyone who believed in me, especially my coach Rana Reider and fellow long jumpers Christian Taylor and Shara Proctor who I train with."

Wheelchair racer Jomni, 25, who works with Paralympic champion David Weir and coach Jenny Archer at their Weir Archer Academy, finished second in the T53 400m but was promoted after the disqualification of French winner Pierre Fairbank.

Debutant Jo Butterfield led a British clean sweep of the medals in the women's F32/51 club throw

"I've worked hard and a win is a win, I guess," said the Londoner after discovering he had won gold.

"I learned so much from my 800m race earlier in the week. It's been an amazing experience and I am so proud with what I have done here."

Butterfield led home a British clean sweep of medals in the F32/51 club throw with the 35-year-old throwing a new F51 European record of 17.68m for 1100 points ahead of team-mates Josie Pearson (941 points) and Gemma Prescott (904 points).

GB medals:

GOLD: Jo Butterfield (F32/51 club), Hannah Cockroft (T34 800m), Moatez Jomni (T53 800m), Dan Greaves (F44 discus), Stef Reid (F44 long jump)

SILVER: Josie Pearson (F32/51 club), Mel Nicholls (T34 800m), Sophie Hahn (T38 400m), Jonathan Broom-Edwards (F44 high jump)

BRONZE: Gemma Prescott (F32/51 club), Bethy Woodward (T37 400m).