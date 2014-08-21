IPC European Championships: Second gold for Maria Lyle, 14

Maria Lyle: "Coming here has been a great experience"

Teenage sprinter Maria Lyle claimed her second gold medal at the IPC Athletics European Championships in Swansea.

The Scot, 14, who won T35 100m gold on Wednesday, had an equally comfortable win in the 200m event in 31.05 seconds.

"I'm really pleased, even though the time wasn't as fast as I would have liked," she told BBC Sport.

There were also golds for shot putter Aled Davies and wheelchair racer Sammi Kinghorn, and a silver for Paralympic champion Richard Whitehead.

Double amputee sprinter Whitehead, 38, struggled in the wet conditions to finish behind Russian Anton Prokohov in the T42 200m.

"It was tough out there, sometimes you don't have the conditions you want. I'm a fair weather athlete but that is not an excuse," Whitehead said.

"I had no momentum coming off the bend and that is what my race is all about."

Lyle was delighted with the way she recovered after her spectacular win on her Team GB debut at a major international competition.

"After yesterday I got back and ate and went to bed early," she said. "Recovery is important and you need to manage it and it is a skill you need to learn.

"Coming here has been a great experience and my friends have been so pleased and sending me lots of messages.

"Now I just need to keep training hard and stick to what I am doing."

Whitehead claimed Paralympic gold in the T42 200m at London 2012

Davies, who won silver in the discus at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and also captained the Welsh team, was relieved to add the European title to the World crown he won in the event last year.

The 23-year-old won bronze in the shot at London 2012 but his discus event has been dropped from the Rio programme, meaning he will increasingly focus on the shot.

"It was always going to be a tough competition and it was an ugly win but a win is a win," he said.

"The Commonwealth Games didn't go to plan and it knocked the wind out of my pipes because I wanted to lead by example but I am rebuilding here now.

"I wanted to finish the season on a high and this win sets it up nicely for the discus on Saturday."

Wheelchair racer Kinghorn won her third gold medal in the T53 800m after her earlier success in the 100m and 400m events.

The 18-year-old Scot beat the only other entrant, Turkey's Hamide Kurt, in a strong finish.

"It will take a few weeks for this to sink in," she said. "It is tough to have just one other person in a race and you have to use different tactics than you would do in a pack race."