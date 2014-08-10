Ellie Simmonds wins 100m breaststroke to earn third gold

Simmonds set a new personal best to finish almost 12 seconds clear in the 100m breaststroke

Britain's Ellie Simmonds won her third gold of the IPC Swimming European Championships with a dominant victory in the SB6 100m breaststroke.

The 19-year-old set a new personal best of one minute 41.26 seconds to finish almost 12 seconds clear and earn Britain's 27th gold of the event.

"I'm really pleased to have another gold medal and also a PB," said the four-time Paralympic champion.

"I'm so happy to be ending this competition on such a high."

Simmonds, who also won 200m individual medley and 400m freestyle gold in Eindhoven, has been working hard on her breaststroke since moving training bases to Loughborough last year, but she still describes it as a 'fun' event.

Her GB team-mate Charlotte Henshaw, who won silver at London 2012 and bronze at last year's World Championships in Montreal, would have been challenging Simmonds for gold but was forced to pull out of the competition earlier this week on medical advice.

"I'm going to go and cheer on my team, who are doing incredible," added Simmonds. "I'm looking forward to relaxing and probably losing my voice."

Spain's Sarai Gascon won gold in the S9 butterfly

Elsewhere, Spain's Sarai Gascon edged out Britain's Amy Marren and Stephanie Millward in the S9 butterfly final.

Gascon, the European record holder, clocked 1:10.47 with 15-year-old Marren second in 1:11.09 ahead of Millward (1:12.17).

Glasgow teenager Andrew Mullen, who has already won three gold medals, could make it four on Sunday evening after he qualified fastest for the S5 backstroke final.

Steph Slater is into the S8 50m freestyle final, while the men's and women's medley relay teams will hope to finish the competition on a good note for GB.