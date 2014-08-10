World Wheelchair Rugby: Great Britain beat Denmark to finish fifth
Great Britain's wheelchair rugby team have finished fifth at the World Championships after beating hosts Denmark 52-48 in Odense.
GB had qualified for the play-off with a 55-45 win over New Zealand on Saturday.
The Danes were leading 15-14 at the end of the first quarter, but GB overturned the lead to take a hard-fought contest.
GB's Ayaz Bhuta, 25, was named player of the tournament as Britain finished as the highest-ranked European team.
A young GB side won five of their seven matches in Denmark, including a pool match victory over the host nation by the same 52-48 scoreline.
|Great Britain at the 2014 World Championships
|L: GB 46-55 Australia
|W: GB 54-31 Finland
|L: GB 58-59 Canada (in overtime)
|W: GB 52-48 Denmark
|W: GB 45-43 Belgium
|W: GB 55-45 New Zealand
|W: GB 52-48 Denmark (5/6 place play-off)