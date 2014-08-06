IWAS World Junior Games: Will Smith takes three world medals

Smith won five golds in his age group at the games in 2010

Great Britain's Will Smith has won gold, silver and bronze medals at the International Wheelchair and Amputee World Junior Games.

The 18-year-old T54 wheelchair racer from Norwich won Wednesday's 800m final, after coming second in the 1500m and third in the 5,000m.

"I'm very happy and pleased to medal in all of my events," he told BBC Sport.

Meanwhile, Hemel Hempstead's Jessica Stretton has won individual archery gold at the Stoke Mandeville event.

The 14-year-old, who has cerebral palsy, was the youngest competitor in the field and hit what will be the qualifying standard for Rio 2016.

Smith, who is trained at the academy of six-time Paralympic gold medallist David Weir, came fifth in the 1500m at the Commonwealth Games last week.

"The difference between racing in the juniors and then the seniors is a massive step up," said Smith.

"The guys in the wheelchairs peak in their late 20s and early 30s, David is a perfect example of that.

"So these competitions are great because they are for elite juniors and you get experience under your belt."