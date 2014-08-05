European Championships: Great Britain clinch five gold medals

Susie Rodgers' second gold of the championships has put Great Britain second in the medals table

Susie Rodgers won her second title as Great Britain's swimmers enjoyed another successful day with five golds at the IPC European Swimming Championships in Eindhoven.

Rodgers followed up her S7 400m freestyle success on Monday with 50m freestyle gold in 33.50 seconds.

"This was the title I really wanted and it was good to do it with a personal best," she told BBC Sport.

Hannah Russell celebrated her 18th birthday with S12 100m backstroke gold.

Sascha Kindred, 36, won gold in his first event of his sixth European Championships

Veteran Sascha Kindred triumphed in the S6 50m butterfly. It helped bring GB's medal tally to 16, including eight golds, after two days of competition at the Pieter van den Hoogenband Swimming Stadium.

"It's nice to get gold and it means a lot to me to be on top of the podium," said Kindred, who made his international debut in 1994.

"To get a medal in my first event takes the pressure off for the rest of the week and shows the youngsters that I can still do it out there."

Russell, who is visually impaired, put in a storming swim to beat Russian Darya Stukalova by 0.99 seconds.

She described becoming a European champion as a "dream come true", but she said celebrations would have to stay on hold until the end of the competition on Sunday.

"Coming here I wanted to swim personal bests," she said. "Because it was a straight final and also took place in the morning, I knew I had to stay focused and deliver, but I stayed calm."

Ollie Hynd responded to Monday's fourth-placed finish in the 100m backstroke with victory in the 400m freestyle

There were also golds for Commonwealth medley champion in the S8 400m freestyle with team-mate Josef Craig third - although Paralympic, world and Commonwealth champion Hynd's time of 4:31.66 was well short of his brother Sam's world record of 4:26.08.

And in an all-British battle in the S9 400m freestyle it was Stephanie Millward who edged out teenager Amy Marren for gold.

Millward clocked four minutes 41.99 seconds with her teenage rival 5.67 seconds back.

Matt Walker also won his first medal of the week with a silver in the S7 50m freestyle.

Hannah Russell's 100m backstroke gold was one of eight medals for GB on the second day of the championships

In the 100m butterfly S10, GB's James Hollis missed out on the podium, finishing fourth. In the female category, Gemma Almond and Eleni Papadopoulos came home in fifth and sixth respectively.

The British team features 30 para-swimmers competing in multiple events over the six days and they are currently second in the medals table behind Ukraine.

The championships run until Sunday, 10 August.