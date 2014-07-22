European Championships: David Weir and Jonnie Peacock in squad

David Weir has won six Paralympic golds including four at London 2012

Paralympic champions David Weir and Jonnie Peacock have been named in the 56-strong Great Britain and Northern Ireland team for the IPC Athletics European Championships.

Weir, 35, who won four gold medals at London 2012, will compete in the T54 400m, 800m, 1,500m and 5,000m.

European number one Peacock, 21, will race in the T44 100m at Swansea.

Head coach Paula Dunn said: "What is encouraging is the emerging talent breaking into the ranks."

Among the new faces in the team is 14-year-old Maria Lyle, who this year has broken the world records in the T35 100m and 200m.

Libby Clegg (T12 100m and 200m) and Stephen Miller (F32 club throw), along with Peacock, are aiming to defend their European titles won at Stadskanaal in the Netherlands in 2012.