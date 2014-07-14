GB name strong Para-dressage team for World Games

Christiansen won two individual golds and team gold at London 2012

London 2012 gold medallists Sophie Christiansen, Natasha Baker and Sophie Wells have all been selected in the Great Britain Para-dressage squad for next month's World Equestrian Games.

The trio will be joined by 10-time Paralympic champion Lee Pearson and Ricky Balshaw, who won double silver at last year's European Championships.

GB are the undefeated World, European and Paralympic team champions.

The competition takes place in Normandy, France from 25-29 August.

Christiansen, who won three golds in London, has recovered from a broken collarbone last year and surgery to remove a lump at the top of her femur in January to take her place on the team.

"I'm very excited to have been selected," she said. "It's been a tough year, coming back from injury and starting a career but we've made the first stage and will now dig deep for the Worlds."

Pearson returns to the team on his new horse Zion after not being selected for last year's European Championships, where GB won 11 medals - seven gold and four silver.

"I'm in a state of shock," he admitted. "I've been really focussed to get Zion going to the best he can be. He's an absolute superstar and is just so easy to compete.

"But I am aware that we need to go in and do the job."