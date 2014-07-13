Paracanoe: Britain wins seven golds at European Championships

Paracanoe will make its Paralympic debut at Rio de Janeiro in 2016

Britain's paracanoe team have claimed seven gold medals at the Sprint European Championships in Germany.

Anne Dickins retained her title, while world champion Jeannette Chippington set two world records when winning two golds at the event in Brandenburg.

Emma Wiggs, also a 2013 world champion, was Britain's first victor with Andrea Green, Martin Tweedy and Ian Marsden also winning.

Two silvers and a bronze were also claimed in choppy conditions.

How paracanoe works Like canoe sprint, paracanoe involves straight-line paddling on flat water and the fastest finisher is the winner. There are two types of boat: the Va'a (or V1, for one-person), which is based on a Tahitian kayak with an outrigger, and the K1 kayak, which is almost identical to the boats raced by able-bodied athletes. Athletes in paracanoe fall into three classifications: A, TA and LTA. A stands for arms and refers to athletes who only have significant use of their arms; TA refers to the trunk and arms, and is the class for athletes who have significantly impaired use of lower limbs; and LTA involves the legs, trunk and arms, and is for athletes whose disability still allows them some leg function.

Chippington was successful in the the K1 A and V1 A classes, while Dickins retained her K1 LTA crown, Wiggs won the V1 TA and Green took the V1 LTA.

Tweedy won the men's version of the V1 LTA while Marsden's gold came in the K1 A.

Marsden said: "The GB athletes are probably the best prepared for these conditions because we train in them all the time at Nottingham where it's never nice."

The medal haul in Germany is Britain's best ever at the Sprint European Championships.

Paracanoe will make its Paralympic debut at Rio de Janeiro in 2016.