World Wheelchair Basketball: GB lose quarter-final to Turkey

GB had beaten Turkey to win the 2013 European Championship.

Great Britain were knocked out of the World Wheelchair Basketball Championship after a 71-69 quarter-final defeat by Turkey.

The GB team were edged out despite a late fightback in South Korea.

GB had trailed throughout the match, but Terry Bywater's 15 points in the final quarter helped GB draw level at 68-68 with one minute remaining.

Turkey retook the lead and a shot from Bywater on the final buzzer hit the rim to condemn GB to a last-eight exit.

The result saw Turkey gain revenge over GB for a two-point defeat in last year's European Championship final.

GB captain Abdi Jama said: "It's the worst feeling ever in the world. They came out to play and we gave them a big lead at the beginning that we just couldn't get back and it was all a little too late in the end."