GB men's wheelchair basketball team face Turkey in last eight

GB's Harry Brown has made a big impact at the tournament in Korea

Great Britain will face Turkey in the World Wheelchair Basketball Championship quarter-finals on Saturday in South Korea.

The GB team had already secured their last eight spot by beating Japan 65-47 on Wednesday.

But they defeated Spain 60-44 on Thursday for their sixth win out of six to top their pool.

The match against Turkey will be a repeat of last year's European Championship final which GB won 59-57.

"We have done well so far but I still don't think we are playing at our best," said GB coach Haj Bhania.

"When we do this we will get better, but we are just taking it one game at a time."