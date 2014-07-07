GB men's wheelchair basketball team beat Mexico to top group

Gaz Choudhry

Great Britain's male wheelchair basketball team finished top of their group after beating Mexico 74-54 at the World Championships in South Korea.

Ian Sagar, with 14 points, top scored for Britain as they finished with three wins out of three in Group A.

"It was a scrappy game and we weren't up to our best, but we still scored 74 points, which showed commitment," said head coach Haj Bhania.

Britain go into a second group stage to battle for a quarter-final place.

Their pool, Group E, consists of six teams, but they will only play three matches - against Iran on Tuesday, Japan on Wednesday and Spain on Thursday.

The top four teams in Group E will qualify for Saturday's quarter-finals. The final will take place on Monday, 14 July.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you