Melissa Reid wins European paratriathlon silver medal

Melissa Reid hopes to defend her world title later this summer

Cornwall's Melissa Reid has won a silver medal at the 2014 European Paratriathlon Championships.

The reigning world champion and her guide Nicole Walters were 22 seconds behind Spain's Susanna Rodriguez in Kitzbhul, Austria.

"It was an amazing race. I couldn't ask for better athletes to race against," said the 2013 British title champion.

Reid is aiming to defend her national title in her next race before the World Championships in Canada in August.