Melissa Reid wins European paratriathlon silver medal

Melissa Reid
Melissa Reid hopes to defend her world title later this summer

Cornwall's Melissa Reid has won a silver medal at the 2014 European Paratriathlon Championships.

The reigning world champion and her guide Nicole Walters were 22 seconds behind Spain's Susanna Rodriguez in Kitzbhul, Austria.

"It was an amazing race. I couldn't ask for better athletes to race against," said the 2013 British title champion.

Reid is aiming to defend her national title in her next race before the World Championships in Canada in August.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you