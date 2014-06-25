Wheelchair basketball: GB to face USA in world quarter-finals

Great Britain advance from the round-robin stage with a 3-2 record

Great Britain will face USA in the quarter-finals of the Women's World Wheelchair Basketball Championship after losing their final pool game.

Having already qualified, a 59-52 defeat by hosts Canada determined the final positions of the two sides, with team GB finishing third in Pool B.

It means GB will return to the Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto on Friday to face 2010 world champions USA.

Great Britain's top scorer Amy Conroy said: "We know we can beat them."

Conroy lead GB's scoring with 18 points in the final pool match, but despite heading into the final quarter level at 40-40, head coach Miles Thompson's side could not hold on.

"I thought we were by far the better team, but the score doesn't prove that," Thompson said.

On facing USA, who were runners-up in Pool B, Thompson added: "I like our chances in the quarter-finals."

GB had already made the last eight with a 64-47 win over China, and they advance from the round-robin stage with a 3-2 record.

Quarter-finals: Germany v France, Netherlands v China, Canada v Australia, USA v Great Britain