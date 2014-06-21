World Cup: Two golds and a silver for GB's para-rowers

Tom Aggar won gold at the 2008 Paralympics in Beijing

Great Britain's para-rowers won two golds and a silver at the World Cup in Aiguebelette, France, on Saturday.

Tom Aggar, Paralympic champion in 2008 in Beijing, surged past Russia's Alexey Chuvashev in the final 100m of the men's single scull.

There was also gold for the mixed coxed four of Oliver James, Grace Clough, James Fox, Oliver Hester and Pam Relph.

Rachel Morris, who has recently switched to rowing from cycling, took silver in the women's single scull.