Three golds for GB paratriathlon team at European Championships

Lauren Steadman switched to paratriathlon from swimming after the London 2012 Paralympics

Great Britain's paratriathlon team won three gold medals at the European Championships in Kitzbuhel.

Lauren Steadman won the PT4 category (arm impairments), Chris Goodwin triumphed in the PT5 category (visually impaired) and Karen Darke was first in the PT1 category (wheelchair users).

British athletes won 12 medals overall at the event.

Steadman finished ahead of four-time world champion Faye McClelland to win the title for the second year in a row.

The 21-year-old, who beat McClelland for the first time at the London World Series last month, said: "I am very aware how fierce and determined Faye is.

"I didn't think I would retain my title, but it's been nice and there was some great support on the run when it was just a case of holding on."

Goodwin was guided by Jack Peasgood to finish ahead of compatriot Dave Ellis, while Darke overcame a huge deficit after the swim to beat world champion and team-mate Jane Egan.

The other British medallists were Phil Hogg (silver - PT1 men), Joe Townsend (bronze - PT1 men), Sarah Pearson (silver - PT3 women), Russell White (bronze - PT3 men), Melissa Reid (silver - PT5 women), Alison Patrick (bronze - PT5 women).