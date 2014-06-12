GB name three debutants in wheelchair basketball squad

Phil Pratt is one of the newcomers selected in the Great Britain squad for the World Championship

Great Britain will field three major tournament debutants at next month's men's wheelchair basketball World Championship in South Korea.

Mark Fosbrook, Phil Pratt and Lee Manning come into the squad, while Dan Highcock returns after missing last year's European Championship.

The European champions face Mexico, Argentina and hosts South Korea in Pool A of the competition from 3 July.

Britain's last World Championship medal was a silver in 2002.

The team have just completed a tri-nations series against the Netherlands and Japan, winning five of their six games, and Manning knows the team are in great shape as they prepare to travel to South Korea.

"I think it's probably the strongest position we have been in going into the Worlds," he said. "Other teams are getting old and we are coming through as a young squad. I'm really positive going forward.

"I hope to use these Championships to cement myself into the team and hopefully become more of a player and, more than anything else, help GB win gold."

Coach Haj Bhania admitted that the hard work by the entire squad meant selection was tough.

"The World Championships will see how we've developed as a team over the past two years," he said.

"The development within ourselves and how we have improved individually as well as collectively should then stand us in good stead to challenge all the teams there."

GB squad: Abdi Jama, Mark Fosbrook, Kyle Marsh, Ade Orogbemi, Harry Brown, Phil Pratt, Ian Sagar, Gaz Choudhry, Simon Munn, Terry Bywater, Dan Highcock, Lee Manning.