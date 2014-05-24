David Weir sets new road mile best time in London

David Weir and Sir Roger Bannister

British wheelchair racer David Weir has broken his own world best time for the road mile after triumphing in the Westminster Mile.

The six-time Paralympic champion clocked three minutes and seven seconds, two seconds faster than the time he set last year.

However, he fell short of the three-minute barrier he had targeted for the London race.

"I gave it my best shot and I wasn't too far off," said the 34-year-old.

"I knew I was in good shape because I've done tons and tons of speed work. But it was just a bit tough here on the turns. If it was a straight mile, I would have gone under easily."

Weir was presented with his trophy by Sir Roger Bannister on the official 60th anniversary of the first sub-four-minute mile run.