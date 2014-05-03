Britain's Gordon Reid loses in Johannesburg finals

Britain's top wheelchair tennis player Gordon Reid lost out to Frenchman Stephane Houdet in the final of the South African Open in Johannesburg.

Reid, the world number three, lost 6-3 6-3 to the man ranked one place above him.

It was a double disappointment for the Scot who also lost in Friday's doubles final.

He and partner Nicolas Peifer were beaten 6-3 6-1 by Houdet and compatriot Frederic Catteneo.

"I'm very disappointed, more with the standard of the tennis and not just the result," said Reid after the singles final.

"I had my chances but if you don't take them against a player like Stephane you're going to get punished, and that's what happened.

"This whole trip I just don't feel like I've been flowing on court. It just wasn't coming."