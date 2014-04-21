Ellie Simmonds wins 400m freestyle gold in Glasgow

Ellie Simmonds won 400m freestyle gold to claim her second medal of the British Para-Swimming International meet on the final day in Glasgow.

The Paralympic and world champion lowered her qualifying time by over one second to finish in 5:26:52 and secured her third qualification time for the IPC European Championships.

"I'm really happy with how the meet has gone," said Simmonds.

My aim now is to go to the Europeans and win gold Andrew Mullen MC 50m backstroke gold medalist

"It's great to have won the gold and finish within the qualifying standard."

The 19-year-old, who moved training base from Swansea to Loughborough last year, won bronze in the 200m individual medley on Saturday.

"I'm really enjoying training with the Loughborough guys," she added.

"Swimming close to my PBs this week has shown how good the move has been and being in a new environment and closer to home is great."

The event at Tollcross Swimming Centre is the trials for the International Paralympic Committee Swimming European Championships to be held in Eindhoven, Netherlands, in August.

Andrew Mullen won gold and set a new British S5 record with a time of 39.03secs in the MC 50m backstroke to also fall within the European qualifying time.

"My aim now is to go to the Europeans and win gold," Mullen said. "I'm confident in my own ability and that I can do that and I think leaving on a 39.03 is perfect motivation to go under the 39 there."

Chloe Davies (S14, 200m freestyle), Susie Rodgers (S7, 400m freestyle), Amy Marren (S9, 400m freestyle), Steph Millward (S9, 400m freestyle) and Rob Welbourn (S10, 400m freestyle) joined Mullen and Simmonds in swimming within the European standard to qualify for Eindhoven.