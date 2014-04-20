GB's Steph Slater sets butterfly world record in Glasgow

Media playback is not supported on this device GB's Slater thrilled with world record

Britain's Steph Slater set a new 100m butterfly world record as she continued to dominate at the British Para-Swimming International meet in Glasgow.

The 23-year-old from Preston beat her own S8 European record in the morning heats before setting a new best of one minute 9.67 seconds.

It beat America's Jessica Long mark of 1:09.79 set at last year's World Championship.

"Words can't describe it - it's an amazing feeling," said Slater.

"I had it in the back of my mind that I wanted to break the record so I just went out there and swam the hardest I could."

Back in the swim and aiming for gold

Slater's world record won her gold in the multi-classification event, which doubles as the trials for August's European Championships in the Netherlands, and was her fifth Euro qualification standard of the meeting.

She also set a qualification time for the Commonwealth Games at the Tollcross pool last week.

She was a talented able-bodied swimmer before an injury in 2010 left her without the use of her left arm. She believed her swimming career was over but after working as a Gamesmaker at the 2012 Paralympics realised that Para-swimming could be an option.

"I've spent a lot of time recently working on the technical side of my strokes and it has made a massive difference," she added.

"The butterfly wasn't my favourite stroke when I was competing able-bodied but I seem to have taken more naturally to it."

Paralympic, World and European champion Jon Fox just missed out on breaking his own world record but still won gold in the 100m backstroke and secured the European Championship qualification time.

Fox's time of 1:09.57 was just 0.05secs away from the mark he set last year in Sheffield.

Bethany Firth, who switched nationalities to GB earlier this year from Ireland, continued her remarkable form at the meeting with a new world best to win the women's 100m backstroke, clocking 1:06.00 to beat the old record of 1:06.70 set by Marlou van der Kulk of the Netherlands.

However, Firth is not eligible to compete at the European Championships which run from 4-10 August.

There were also first European standards of the week in the backstroke for Alice Tai (S10), Hannah Russell (S12), Chloe Davies (S14), James Crisp (S9) and Aaron Moores (S14) as well as James Hollis in the S10 butterfly.