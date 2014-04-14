BBC Sport - Para-cycling Track Championships 2014: GB win three more golds
Three more golds for GB para-cyclists
- From the section Disability Sport
Great Britain's para-cyclists win three more gold medals on the final day of the Track World Championships in Mexico.
Dame Sarah Storey, 36, won her second gold in Aguascalientes in the 10km scratch race. Sophie Thornhill and Rachel James took the women's tandem sprint, while Neil Fachie and Peter Mitchell were victorious in the men's event.
Great Britain left Mexico with seven gold, one silver and two bronze medals.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired