BBC Sport - Para-cycling Track Championships 2014: GB win three more golds

Great Britain's para-cyclists win three more gold medals on the final day of the Track World Championships in Mexico.

Dame Sarah Storey, 36, won her second gold in Aguascalientes in the 10km scratch race. Sophie Thornhill and Rachel James took the women's tandem sprint, while Neil Fachie and Peter Mitchell were victorious in the men's event.

Great Britain left Mexico with seven gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

