Para-cycling Track Championships 2014: Storey wins second gold

Great Britain's para-cyclists claimed three more gold medals on the final day of the Track World Championships in Mexico.

Dame Sarah Storey, 36, won her second gold in Aguascalientes with another powerful run in the 10km scratch race.

Sophie Thornhill and Rachel James took the women's tandem sprint, while Neil Fachie and Peter Mitchell were victorious in the men's event.

GB left Mexico with seven gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

Storey, back in action at the championships after giving birth to baby Louisa last June, left the field trailing to cross the line well ahead of Argentina's Mariela Delgado and Jennifer Schuble of the USA, adding to her gold in the C5 pursuit on Saturday.

The 11-time Paralympic champion She also took bronze earlier in the competition in the 500m time-trial.

"To go home from my first track Worlds with two rainbow jerseys post-baby is just brilliant," Storey told BBC Sport.

Who won what for GB in Mexico Gold: Sophie Thornhill & Rachel James (B/VI kilo & tandem sprint); Neil Fachie & Pete Mitchell (B/VI kilo & tandem sprint); Jody Cundy (C4 kilo); Dame Sarah Storey (C5 pursuit & 10km scratch race)

Sophie Thornhill & Rachel James (B/VI kilo & tandem sprint); Neil Fachie & Pete Mitchell (B/VI kilo & tandem sprint); Jody Cundy (C4 kilo); Dame Sarah Storey (C5 pursuit & 10km scratch race) Silver: Jon-Allan Butterworth (C5 kilo)

Jon-Allan Butterworth (C5 kilo) Bronze: Butterworth (C5 pursuit); Storey (C5 pursuit)

"I haven't ridden in a scratch race for quite a while, so to add that to the pursuit gold is just magic."

Thornhill and James, competing in their first major championships, needed only two of the three sprint runs to beat their Australian opponents.

However, they had a nervy wait before their second gold medal was confirmed while consideration was given to an Australian complaint about the type of handlebars used on their tandem bicycle.

"I feel really emotional," said Thornhill. "There were a few issues at the end but it's done now. Neither of us were well, so to think that we can race tired and ill, and still win is amazing."

Fachie and Mitchell, another major championships debutant, won their second gold against Australian opposition - and also did it in two heats.

"Two gold medals and two world records... you can't ask for better than that," said Fachie.

Both GB tandem teams also set new world records in their 200m qualifying sprint run.

The women cut the previous best of 11.675 seconds to 10.854, while the men finished in 9.711, beating 10.050.

It had been hoped Jody Cundy would be able to add to his gold medal from Saturday's C4 kilo in both the team sprint and the scratch race, but he was forced to withdraw after being struck down by a sickness bug.

His replacement in both events, Jon-Allan Butterworth, was only able to race in the team sprint before he too succumbed to the bug and had to pull out of the scratch.