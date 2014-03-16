Sochi Paralympics: Kelly Gallagher suffers another fall in final event

Kelly Gallagher crashes in the Giant Slalom

Paralympic gold medallist Kelly Gallagher's final event in Sochi ended in disappointment as she crashed out of the visually impaired giant slalom.

Bangor skier Gallagher and her guide Charlotte Evans became Great Britain's first-ever Winter Paralympic champions in the Super-G category on Monday.

But, Sunday's crash was their third straight premature exit after their slalom and super combined falls.

"We have definitely won the award for the most bad luck," said Evans.

"It's hard to swallow right now," said Evans.

On Sunday, Gallagher's ski came off on their first run down a course Evans described as "bumpy".

Gallagher added: "All the time we're told, 'You're fighters, you've got it, you've just got to keep on fighting the whole way down the course'. Well I don't know how to fight down a course with one ski on.

"We came from the World Championships [in La Molina in 2013] getting four medals out of five events [but no golds]. It was easier to swallow then because I had a DNF [did not finish] in one race.

"It's harder to take a DNF in three events, especially when you know how good form you're in.

"We've been great at GS all season, winning nearly every race we've been in.

"The hope that you have is that what you've achieved is enough, in a month's time we don't turn round and are still smarting about how this feels, because we have won something.

"We didn't come to the Games for just one event, we came to the Games with a chance of five gold medals and we chased after every single one of those medals.

"We weren't lucky to win our gold medal, we worked for it, we had to go out and chase it the whole way down."