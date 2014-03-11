Sochi Paralympics: Charlotte Evans 'in shock' after victory

Media playback is not supported on this device GB's Gallagher dreamt of topping podium

British skiing guide Charlotte Evans was so shocked after claiming Winter Paralympic super-G gold with Kelly Gallagher she needed medical treatment.

On Monday, Evans and visually impaired skier Gallagher, 28, won Britain's first Winter Paralympic gold.

Evans, 22, spent the night being monitored by doctors in the athletes' village, before the pair crashed out of Tuesday's super combined slalom race.

"I was exhausted and shaking. I felt really rough," she told BBC Sport.

"I got back to my room in the village after all of the interviews and it [the achievement] was starting to sink in.

"Then it just hit me when I went to bed. I went into complete shock and had the doctor with me all night."

The British Paralympic team said Evans's participation in Tuesday's weather-hit super combined event had not been in major doubt, and the skiers felt problems with their Bluetooth headset were of greater concern.

Gallagher, from Northern Ireland, told BBC Sport: "Our communication system stopped working, so a new set was rushed over from the village, but they kept cutting out.

"It's something that happens, though. That's ski racing - it's really unpredictable."

Evans and Gallagher were due to have Wednesday off in the original schedule but, after the super-G element of the super combined was cancelled on Tuesday, will now be competing in the rescheduled main women's slalom.

Fellow Britons Jade Etherington and Caroline Powell, who have won two medals in Sochi, will also compete along with 15-year-old Millie Knight, who will make her Games debut alongside guide Rachael Ferrier.