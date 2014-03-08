Sochi Paralympics: Britain's wheelchair curlers lose to Canada

Great Britain's Winter Paralympic wheelchair curling campaign started with a 6-3 defeat by Canada.

The team of skip Aileen Neilson, Bob McPherson, Gregor Ewan and Jim Gault started strongly against the world and Paralympic champions.

But in a tight game, littered with errors, Canada pulled ahead in the last three ends to claim victory.

Britain's next games in the round-robin stage of the tournament come against Sweden and South Korea on Sunday.

The GB team led 2-0 after the opening two ends but Canada hit back in the third of the eight ends to level the game at the Ice Cube Curling Centre.

Paralympic wheelchair curling schedule 9 Mar: GB v Sweden; GB v Korea

GB v Sweden; GB v Korea 10 Mar: GB v Slovakia

GB v Slovakia 11 Mar: GB v Finland; GB v Norway

GB v Finland; GB v Norway 12 Mar: GB v Russia

GB v Russia 13 Mar: GB v USA; GB v China

GB v USA; GB v China 14 Mar: Tie-breaker games

Tie-breaker games 15 Mar: Semi-finals and final

GB edged 4-3 ahead at the halfway point but the Canadians held their nerve to score in each of the last four ends and start with a win.

Neilson, the only female skip in the competition, said: "We were really confident going into the game and really pleased with how the game started. We had a few opportunities, some of which we managed to take.

"Unfortunately, the one that we had in the sixth was the one we had to take, but we didn't, so we have to make sure that in our next game these are the opportunities we take.

"We worked really well on the ice. For a few of the guys, it's their first Games and I think they put in an awesome display out there, very supportive of me and great team dynamics."