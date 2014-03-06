Sochi 2014: Millie Knight picked as ParalympicsGB flagbearer

Media playback is not supported on this device Winter Paralympics: Mille Knight on flagbearer 'honour'

Fifteen-year-old skier Millie Knight will carry the Great Britain flag at Friday's Paralympic Winter Games opening ceremony in Sochi.

Knight, who is the youngest member of the ParalympicsGB team at the event, said the honour was "the best feeling ever".

"This was such a surprise but I'll try and make the team proud," she added.

Knight, whose vision was impaired by a parasitic infection she picked up as a baby, will compete with a guide.

GB Winter Paralympics team Great Britain's 15 athletes will compete in wheelchair curling events at Ice Cube Curling Centre and in alpine skiing events at Rosa Khutor. The first Winter Paralympics were held in Sweden in 1976 when GB had six competitors.

She first tried skiing at the age of seven on a family holiday and joined the Great Britain development squad in November 2012 at the age of 13.

"Millie is a very talented athlete and an exciting prospect for the future," said ParalympicsGB chef de mission Penny Briscoe. "She is the perfect representative for the team on this occasion."

Knight will be joined for the ceremony in the Fisht Stadium by guide Rachael Ferrier and fellow skiers Ben Sneesby and James Whitley, while the rest of the 15-strong British team stay in their accommodation in preparation for events that start the next day.

The skiers who will miss the opening ceremony, including medal prospect Kelly Gallagher and her guide Charlotte Evans, compete in downhill races on Saturday, while the wheelchair curling team face Canada that morning.

Knight will compete in the slalom and giant slalom events on 14 and 16 March respectively.

Despite concerns caused by pro-Russian military forces assuming control of the Ukrainian region of Crimea, about 400 miles from Sochi, ParalympicsGB chief executive Tim Hollingsworth says the athletes feel safe at the Games.