Sochi 2014: Winter Paralympic Games schedule

Venue: Sochi, Russia Date: Friday 7-Sunday 16 March Coverage: Reports on BBC Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website

All times are GMT (Sochi is GMT +4hrs).

Day Five - Wednesday, 12 March

GB action

05:00-05:25 & 08:00-08:15: Women's Giant Slalom (visually impaired) Jade Etherington/Caroline Powell; Kelly Gallagher/Charlotte Evans; Millie Knight/Rachel Ferrier

05:35-06:30 & 08:45-09:00: Women's Giant Slalom (seated) Anna Turney

05:30-08:30: Wheelchair Curling - Russia v Great Britain

Other action

06:00-07:40: Men's/Women's 1km Cross-Country sprint qualification (seated, standing & visually impaired)

08:30-11:30: Men's/Women's 1km Cross-Country sprint finals (seated, standing & visually impaired)

12:00-14:00 & 16:00-18:00: Ice Sledge Hockey 5th-8th play-offs

05:30-08:30 & 11:30-14:30: Wheelchair Curling round-robin games

Day Six - Thursday, 13 March

GB action

12:15-12:55 & 15:10-15:35: Men's Slalom (standing) James Whitley

12:55-13:30 & 15:35-16:25: Men's Slalom (seated) Mick Brennan & Ben Sneesby

05:30-08:30: Wheelchair Curling - Great Britain v USA

11:30-14:30: Wheelchair Curling - Great Britain v China

Other action

12:00-12:15 & 15:00-15:10: Men's Slalom (visually impaired)

05:30-08:30 & 11:30-14:30: Wheelchair Curling round-robin games

09:00-1100 & 16:00-18:00: Ice Sledge Hockey semi-finals

Day Seven - Friday, 14 March

GB action

10:00-10:15: Women's Super Combined downhill (visually impaired) Jade Etherington/Caroline Powell

10:30-11:00: Women's Super Combined downhill (seated) Anna Turney

05:00-08:30, 10:00-13:00 & 15:00-1700: Wheelchair Curling - tie-break games (if required)

Other action

06:00-08:20: Men's and Women's Snowboard Cross (standing)

12:15-12:40 & 15:10-15:30: Women's Slalom (standing)

09:00-11:00 & 16:00-18:00: Ice Sledge Hockey 7th/8th and 5th/6th play-offs

06:00-08:00: Men's 15km/Women's 12.5km Biathlon (seated)

08:30-13:20: Men's 15km/Women's 12.5km Biathlon (standing & visually impaired)

Day Eight - Saturday, 15 March

GB action

05:55-06:45 & 09:20-09:55: Men's Giant Slalom (standing) James Whitley

06:45-07:30 & 09:55-11:00: Men's Giant Slalom (seated) Mick Brennan & Ben Sneesby

05:30-08:30: Wheelchair Curling - Semi-Finals

11:30-14:55: Wheelchair Curling - Gold and Bronze medal games

Other action

05:30-05:55 & 09:00-09:20: Men's Giant Slalom (visually impaired)

09:00-11:00: Ice Sledge Hockey bronze medal match

16:00-18:40: Ice Sledge Hockey gold medal match

06:00-07:30: Mixed 4x2.5km Cross-Country Relay

08:00-09:30: Open 4x2.5km Cross-Country Relay

Day Nine - Sunday, 16 March

GB action

05:30-05:55 & 09:00-09:15: Women's Giant Slalom (visually impaired) Jade Etherington/Caroline Powell; Kelly Gallagher/Charlotte Evans; Millie Knight/Rachel Ferrier

06:35-07:30 & 09:45-11:00: Women's Giant Slalom (seated) Anna Turney

Other action

05:55-06:35 & 09:15-09:45: Women's Giant Slalom (standing)

06:00-08:15: Men's 10km/Women's 5km Free Cross-Country (standing & visually impaired)

08:30-10:45: Men's 10km/Women's 5km Free Cross-Country (seated)

16:00: Closing Ceremony