Sochi 2014: Tatyana McFadden chosen on US Paralympic ski team

McFadden wants Winter Paralympic glory

Leading wheelchair racer Tatyana McFadden has been confirmed on the United States Para-Nordic ski team for the Sochi Winter Paralympics.

The 10-time Paralympic medallist, 24, who was born in Russia but adopted by American woman Deborah McFadden, took up cross-country skiing last year.

This season she has been a regular on the IPC Nordic World Cup circuit.

"So excited to be participating in my first winter games with such a wonderful team," she said on Twitter.

McFadden won three wheelchair racing golds at the London 2012 Paralympics and last year won six titles in distances from 100m up to the marathon at the IPC Athletics World Championships in Lyon, as well as winning the Boston, London and New York Marathons.

She told the BBC recently that her birth mother would be watching her compete for the first time in the Sochi Games, which begin on 7 March.

McFadden is one of three US summer Paralympians who have made the switch to winter sports along with Monica Bascio and rower Oksana Masters.

The Para-Nordic skiing programme includes both biathlon and cross-country skiing, both of which have three events contested at the Games, in addition to two cross-country relays.