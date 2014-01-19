Jade Etherington and Kelly Gallagher win World Cup medals

Visually-impaired skiers Jade Etherington and Kelly Gallagher added to Great Britain's medal tally in the slalom races at the IPC World Cup in Colorado.

Etherington and guide Caroline Powell missed out on gold by one-hundredth of a second.

The pair clocked one minute 30.22 seconds, just behind Russia's Alexandra Frantseva and her guide Pavel Zabotin.

Gallagher and guide Charlotte Evans were third in 1:32.60.

Gallagher and Evans had finished third in Friday's giant slalom behind Australians Melissa Perrine (guided by Andrew Bor) and Jessica Gallagher (guided by Christian Geiger).

Etherington, 22, and Powell, 19, led by over a second after the first slalom run but lost time on the second run allowing Frantseva, who won three world titles last year, to take the victory.

Etherington won World Championship bronze last year with former guide John Clark and has enjoyed Europa Cup success since linking up with Powell this season.

Both Etherington and Gallagher are set to be included in the GB ski team for the Winter Paralympics, which will be named on Thursday, with the Sochi Games starting on 7 March.