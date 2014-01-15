Paralympic skier Kelly Gallagher wins third World Cup gold

Media playback is not supported on this device Northern Ireland's Kelly Gallagher is hoping to become the first competitor from the UK to win a gold medal at a Winter Paralympic Games.

British Paralympic medal prospect Kelly Gallagher clinched a third gold medal at the World Cup in Canada with victory in the Super-G event.

Competing with English guide Charlotte Evans, the 28-year-old visually-impaired skier from County Down clocked one minute 24.79 seconds to finish ahead of Australia's Melissa Perrine.

The British pair have already won the super-combined and giant slalom.

They are finalising their preparations for the Sochi Winter Games in March.

Gallagher, who won three medals at last April's World Skiing Championships, aims to be Britain's first Winter Paralympic gold medallist.

"We were a little bit nervous in the start gate but we worked all the way down and it was good fun," she said.

"We're delighted to have done all these races in Panorama. It's been an amazing set-up and we're excited about the next part of the tour in Copper Mountain."

Kelly Gallagher was out for six months in 2013 recovering from hip surgery.

Evans added: "It was pretty straight at the bottom so we were able to let it go. It was kind of about finding our guts and letting it go because it's just one run."

Perrine and guide Andrew Bor clocked 1:25.87, with Russian world champion Alexandra Frantseva and guide Pavel Zabotin (1:26.77) in third.

Gallagher's super-combined success on Sunday, which followed a second-placed finish in Friday's downhill, was her first World Cup victory of the season alongside Evans.

The GB pair only returned to full-time competition in December, with Gallagher, who competed at the 2010 Winter Olympics, having spent six months off the slopes recovering from hip surgery.

The British ski team for the Sochi Games, which begin on 7 March, will be named on 23 January.