Archer Danielle Brown to appeal against Paralympics exclusion

British Paralympic archery champion Danielle Brown has appealed against the decision to bar her from future Games.

Brown, 25, has complex regional pain syndrome - which gives her chronic discomfort in her feet - and so shoots while seated on a stool.

However, World Archery has changed the classification rules for future events.

"I am bitterly disappointed with the outcome of the reclassification which means I am no longer classified as a para athlete," said Brown.

World Archery changed its classification rules for future events last month, stating that only those with a physical disability which has a "direct and important impact on the archery performance" should be allowed to compete in Paralympic Games and World Archery Para Championships.

Brown was ruled to be outside the new classification boundaries, and so will be unable to defend her Paralympic title in Rio in 2016.

Danielle Brown facts Born: 10 April, 1988

Took up archery aged 15 after her medical condition left her unable to run.

Made GB debut at 2006 European Championships

Won individual compound gold at 2007, 2009 and 2011 World Championships

Won Paralympic compound gold in 2008 and 2012

Represented England at 2010 Commonwealth Games, winning compound team gold

The two-time Paralympic champion had classification tests at the World Para Championships in Bangkok in November, where she won silver - a medal she was allowed to keep.

She added: "My disability affects my life in every way and archery is the one thing that has kept me going. It is extremely difficult to hear that the classifiers believe my disability doesn't impact my sport as it impacts every part of my life, including archery.

"Archery GB (the sport's national governing body) has been very supportive and is 100% in support of my decision to protest the decision. We are in the process of arranging for a reclassification to take place at the Archery GB Performance Centre at Lilleshall in the near future."

Brown won compound gold in both Beijing and London but she has also competed in able-bodied competition, winning compound team gold for England at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank my friends and family for their ongoing support - it means a great deal," she said. "I would also like to thank the general public, who have been extremely supportive since the reclassification was announced, I have been overwhelmed by the messages which I have received.

Sara Symington, Archery GB's performance director, added: "We were extremely saddened when Danielle Brown was not classified under the new criteria. However, we are in complete support of the protest and will be supporting her every step of the way."