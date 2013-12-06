Judo: Sam Ingram retains visually impaired European title

Paralympic silver medal winning judoka Sam Ingram

London 2012 Paralympic silver medallist judoka Sam Ingram has successfully defended his Visually Impaired European Championship title.

Ingram, 28, beat Ukraine's Eduard Tropinov in the -90kg final in Hungary to retain the crown he won in 2011.

The Edinburgh-based athlete took just 20 seconds to despatch his opponent.

Ingram said: "I'm delighted to have successfully retained my title and I'm looking forward to the rest of this Paralympic cycle."

He added: "I'm now looking ahead to the British Championships next week, where I hope to put in another good performance before enjoying Christmas."

Media playback is not supported on this device Paralympic judoka Sam Ingram aims to qualify for the 2014 Commonwealth Games

Great Britain's team narrowly missed out on more medals, with Christopher Skelly and Jonathan Drane both placing fifth in their first European Championships.

Paralympic coach Jean-Paul Bell said: "Overall it has been a successful and positive week for VI judo.

"The GB performances were very good and on another day we could have, and probably will, come home with a handful of medals.

"For a vast majority of the team this was their first major VI event and all equipped themselves extremely well, with strong performances fighting for medals and gaining wins over established Paralympians."