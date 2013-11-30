Paracycling: Neil Fachie and Sophie Thornhill win golds

Paralympic champion Neil Fachie and newcomer Sophie Thornhill were among the winners on day one of the Paracycling International Cup.

Fachie and pilot Craig Maclean won the men's tandem kilo, clocking one minute 3.199 seconds, beating Matthew Ellis and Ieuan Williams to gold in Newport.

Thornhill and her pilot Rachel James, sister of world champion Becky, were impressive winners of the women's kilo.

They finished in 1:09.446 - just short of the world record of 1:08.714.

"That was so hard but I'm really happy with the time," Thornhill said. "That was world record pace until about half a lap to go so we were a bit disappointed not to get that. We're still really, really happy with the time."

Aileen McGlynn and Fiona Duncan took silver, with Dutch pair Larissa Klassen and Kim van Dijk in bronze.

There was also a gold for the GB trio of Crystal Lane, Shaun McKeown and Jon-Allan Butterworth in the team sprint, while the Para-T squad of Darren Kenny, Rik Waddon and Jody Cundy won silver.