Faye McClelland leads British clean sweep at world paratriathlon

Faye McClelland won her fourth paratriathlon world title in as many years as she led home a British one-two-three in London's Hyde Park.

McClelland, 33, beat team-mate Lauren Steadman to gold in the Tri 4 category with fellow Briton Clare Cunningham third.

GB's Matt Emmerson, and Dave Ellis also won their respective categories on Friday.

Paratriathlon will become a Paralympic sport for the first time at Rio 2016.

British domination of triathlon already extends to the Paralympic wing of the sport, where athletes have been funded by UK Sport since the discipline was voted into the Games in 2010.

Faye McClelland facts Born: 3 November 1979 (age 34), Ruislip, Middlesex,

Glenn Cook Achievements: World Paratriathlon Champion in Budapest in 2010 and then in Beijing 2011. She has won the TRI4 event at Hyde Park in 2009, 2010 and 2011, and is the current world and European champion

British and European champion Steadman, 20, and 36-year-old former world champion Cunningham are both former Paralympic swimmers.

Steadman switched sports following her appearance in the pool at London 2012, while Cunningham won gold at Barcelona 1992 and spent a decade away from elite sport before taking up paratri in 2008.

McClelland, who has won each world title in her category since 2010, missed most of 2013's major races while she wrote her university dissertation - but still proved too strong for her team-mates at Hyde Park.

The Tri 4 category, in which the three compete, includes athletes with arm impairments.

Derby's Ellis, alongside guide Luke Watson, won the Tri 6b visual impairment classification, with Cornwall's Reid adding the women's equivalent to her European gold.

Emmerson successfully defended his world title in the men's Tri 5 leg impairment category.