Para-cycling: Corrine Hall & Lora Turnham win second World medal

Britain's Lora Turnham and Corrine Hall added tandem road-race silver to their time-trial gold at the Para-cycling Road World Championships.

The pair, who only began training together this year, finished one minute 33 seconds behind Polish duo Iwona Podkoscielna and Aleksandra Wnuczek.

"Was very tough out there today but we are both very happy," pilot Hall said on Twitter afterwards.

It meant the British team won four medals at the event in Quebec, Canada.

Turham, 24, and 22-year-old Hall beat New Zealand's Phillipa Gray and Laura Fairweather in the time trial.

Trike rider David Stone, 32, recovered to win Saturday's road race after finishing second to German rival Hans-Peter Durst in the time trial.

Stone, who won gold in the road race at last year's London Paralympics, retaining the title he won in Beijing, triumphed by 13 seconds.

Former Formula 1 driver and double Paralympic champion Alex Zanardi finished the event with three golds.

The 46-year-old, who lost both legs in a Cart accident in 2001, won both the H4 time trial and road race before helping Italy to victory in the mixed team relay.