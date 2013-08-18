IPC World Swimming: Marren and Russell add to GB golds

Media playback is not supported on this device Marren family joy at 'amazing Amy'

Amy Marren won her third gold medal and fellow teenager Hannah Russell her first as GB enjoyed more success at the IPC Swimming World Championships.

Marren claimed victory in the S9 100m butterfly after her earlier wins in Montreal in the 200m medley and as part of the freestyle relay squad.

The 15-year-old from Essex beat Spain's Sarai Gascon by 0.51 seconds.

Russell finally won gold after three silvers and a bronze with success in the S12 100m backstroke.

"I'm absolutely delighted. It was a fantastic swim," the 17-year-old told BBC Sport after beating Russian rival Darya Stukalova for the first time this week to set a new national record of one minute 8.72 seconds - 1.27 seconds clear of her rival.

Analysis "It was great to see Hannah Russell finally reach the top of the podium in a new British record time. Hannah has made some big changes since London, moving from Surrey to Kelly College in Devon for school and training. She admits it was a tough transition but it has all paid off after her consistent performances and impressive medal haul at these championships."

"I just wanted to go out there and try my absolute best. To come away as world champion and gold medallist is a dream come true.

"I knew coming into the race that I had to nail my turn and nail my start and I managed to do that and stay in front."

Marren also set a new British record in her her event, clocking 1:10.07 to beat Stephanie Millward's 2009 mark of 1:10.61.

"I didn't know it was a British record - I wasn't expecting that at all," she admitted.

"I'm delighted but there is still a lot to work on for me in the event and I will be trying my hardest to do that."

Marren has two more chances for gold on Sunday's final day of action at the competition when she goes in the S9 100m backstroke and as part of the 4x100m medley relay.

Susie Rodgers won her fourth silver of the week when she finished behind Canada's Brianna Nelson in the S7 50m butterfly while Ellie Simmonds set a new personal best in finishing fourth in the S6 100m backstroke.

Elsewhere, there was a surprise defeat for America's 12-time Paralympic champion Jessica Long, who finished second behind 14-year-old Australian Maddison Elliot in the S8 100m freestyle.

Elliot led from the start and held off a late fightback from the American to win by 0.43 seconds and claim her first world title.