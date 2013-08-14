GB to face Sochi Paralympic sledge hockey qualifier

The Great Britain sledge hockey team will compete for a place at the Sochi Winter Paralympics in the final qualifying tournament in Italy in October.

The GB team reached the last stage of qualifying after finishing third in the World B Championships in March.

What is sledge hockey Sledge hockey is a version of ice hockey for athletes with a lower limb disability

Many of the rules and regulations are the same as ice hockey

Athletes use specially designed sledges fitted with two blades to move across the ice

They have two playing sticks which are used to propel themselves and also to control the puck

The game is made up of three periods of 15 minutes in length

Six players are allowed on the ice at any time

To get to Sochi, they must finish in the top three out of the six teams in Turin from 20-26 October.

Also taking part will be Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea and Sweden.

GB lost to Germany and Japan at the B tournament earlier this year while the other three teams all missed out from the A Championship.

The last time a GB sledge hockey team took part in the Paralympics was in Turin in 2006 where a team including London Paralympics T42 200m athletics champion Richard Whitehead finished seventh.

Also in that team were Paralympic sailor Stephen Thomas, who returned for the B Championship earlier this year, and javelin thrower Nathan Stephens, who has represented GB in Beijing and London.