New stars can replace Oscar Pistorius - IPC boss Craven

IPC Athletics World Championships

Venue: Parilly Stadium, Lyon Date: Saturday 20 to Sunday 28 July Coverage: Daily coverage on BBC Radio 5 live and 5 live sports extra, Reports on BBC Sport website

Oscar Pistorius will be "missed" when the IPC Athletics World Championships begin in Lyon on Saturday.

But International Paralympic Committee boss Sir Philip Craven also says there are new stars to take his place thanks to last year's London Games.

South African Pistorius is awaiting trial after being charged with murdering girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

"Any great athlete is missed but London brought forward so many new stars who will be talked about," said Craven.

Pistorius, a six-time Paralympic champion, was spotted training in April but his management company later revealed he would not return to competition before standing trial for the murder of Steenkamp, who died of gunshot wounds at his home in February.

"We still think so much about Reeva Steenkamp and what happened to her, but this is something that is outside of sport," said Craven.

I want to retain my title - Cockcroft

Among the athletes that Craven thinks will shine in Lyon are Great Britain's Jonnie Peacock, who won the T44 100m at the London Games in 2012, and Brazilian Alan Olivera, who triumphed in the T44 200m.

Craven is also excited about the women's T44 100m battle between world record-holder Marlou Van Rhijn, from the Netherlands, and France's Marie-Amelie Le Fur.

"That will be a great race," he said.

Britain has numerous medal hopes, among them Hannah Cockroft, who won two golds in London last year in the T34 100m and 200m.

The 20-year-old is bidding to retain her 100m and 200m world titles when the championships start on Saturday. They run until Sunday, 28 July.