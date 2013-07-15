Melissa Reid wins British paratriathlon title in Liverpool

Melissa Reid (second from left) will now turn her attentions to training for the World Championships in September

Cornish paratriathlete Melissa Reid continued her recent run of superb form with victory in the British Championship in Liverpool.

The 22-year-old, who won the European Championships in June, crossed the line in one hour, 11 minutes, 46 seconds.

Reid was defending the British title she won in Nottingham in 2012.

"For me, it's not just about winning the classification - I wanted to be the first female overall and we managed to do that," she told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"It wasn't the time I wanted originally but given the course and how long the transitions were, it was fairly good."

She was partnered in her victory by her guide Nicole Walters.

Reid, who competes in the Tri-6 category for visually-impaired athletes, said she would now turn her sights to the World Championships in September.

"It's always been about training towards that," she added.

"We've just used the Europeans and the British champs as benchmarking for where we're at, with the worlds as our ultimate goal."

Reid is a member of Gyllyngvase Surf Life Saving and Triathlon Club in Falmouth.