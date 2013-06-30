Dunn expects GB success at IPC World Athletics Championships

Paralympic head coach Paula Dunn believes the British team's performance at Saturday's IPC Grand Prix final in Birmingham puts down a strong marker for next month's World Championships.

London gold medallists Jonnie Peacock and Hannah Cockroft were among the GB winners at Alexander Stadium.

A 46-strong team will travel to Lyon for the event from 21-28 July.

"There were some very strong performances and I feel confident going to Lyon," Dunn told BBC Sport.

While Peacock set a new season's best in the T43/44 100m and wheelchair racer Cockroft secured a comfortable victory in her T33/34 200m, there was disappointment for Richard Whitehead who false-started in his T42 200m and was disqualified.

"The day was a bit spoiled by Richard's false start in the 200m, but we would prefer it was here rather than in Lyon," added Dunn, a former European and Commonwealth medal-winning sprinter.

"The team did well with a few season's bests, including Jonnie coming back and running a 10.9, so overall it was a pleasing performance by the team.

Media playback is not supported on this device Paralympians pleased by easy wins

"I thought Sophie Kamlish ran superbly in winning the T43-46 100m, as did another of our new athletes Laura Sugar, who ran a great PB in the same race. She has only been in the sport for six months and Lyon will be her first major championships.

"To see the British public excited and enthused by Paralympic sport is excellent for us. We had a great 2012 and the plan for 2013 is to make it more exciting and carry on the momentum."

Discus thrower Aled Davies, who finished fourth in Birmingham in a combined F42/46 category against less disabled athletes, will compete in both the discus and shot in Lyon, hoping to add world gold to his Paralympic crown.

"Going into London I was a nobody but - although I am still a youngster in terms of the event - I am now the one to beat, so there will be pressure. But I am looking forward to it," he said.

"Morale is high in the camp and everyone is still on a high from last year. It has inspired a whole new generation of young athletes. It is about getting us out there and showing everyone what we can do."

GB team for Lyon

MEN:

Ola Abidogun (T46 100m and 200m), Graeme Ballard (T36 100m & 200m), Paul Blake - (T36 400m, 800m, 1500m), Jonathan Broom-Edwards (F44 high jump), Mickey Bushell (T53 100m, 200m & 400m), Jamie Carter (T34 200m, 400m & 800m), Aled Davies - (F42 discus & shot put), Derek Derenalagi (F57 discus), Kyron Duke (F41 javelin & shot put) Dan Greaves (F44 discus), Rhys Jones (T37 100m & 200m), Scott Jones (F34 shot put), Andy Kaar (T20 1500m), Dean Miller (T37 1500m) Stephen Miller (F32 club), Scott Moorhouse (F42 javelin), Steve Morris (T20 1500m), Stephen Osbourne (T51 100m & 200m), Jonnie Peacock (T44 100m), Sam Ruddock (T35 100m & 200m), Ben Rushgrove (T36 100m & 200m), Nathan Stephens (F57 discus & javelin), Kieran Tscherniawsky (F33 discus & shot put), Richard Whitehead (T42 200m), Lee Whiteley (T38 100m & 200m ), Rob Womack (F55/56 shot put).

WOMEN:

Hollie Arnold (F46 javelin), Olivia Breen (T38 100m, 200m & relay), Libby Clegg (T12 100m & 200m), Hannah Cockroft (T34 100m & 200m), Sophie Hahn (T38 100m, 200m & relay), Katrina Hart (T37 100m, 200m & relay), Beverley Jones (F37 discus & shot put), Jade Jones (T54 400m, 1500m, 5000m), Sophie Kamlish (T44 100m & 200m), Erin McBride (T13 400m), Jenny McLoughlin (T37 200m & relay), Holly Neill (F41 discus), Melissa Nicholls (T34 100m & 200m), Georgina Oliver (T54 100m & 200m), Josie Pearson (F51/52/53 club & discus), Gemma Prescott (F32 club throw), Stefanie Reid (F44 long jump), Laura Sugar (T44 100m & 200m), Sophia Warner (T35 100m & 200m), Claire Williams (F11/F12 discus), Shelly Woods (T54 1500m, 5000m & marathon), Bethany Woodward (T37 200m & 100m & relay).