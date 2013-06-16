GB paracyclists win golds at UCI Road World Cup

Lora Turnham and Corrine Hall led the medal charge for Great Britain at the UCI Paracycling Road World Cup in Segovia, Spain.

The duo, racing in the blind/visually impaired events, collected gold in Friday's time trial before adding the road race title on Saturday.

The man who started Great Britain's 2012 goldrush Mark Colbourne won Great Britain's first medal at the 2012 Paralympics with a silver in the C1-3 1km time trial. He also won gold in the individual pursuit and silver in the road time trial. Aug 2012: Colbourne wins GB's first medal

In the men's competition, Shaun McKeown won the C3 time trial while David Stone took Sunday's T2 road race crown.

Crystal Lane won silver in the C5 road race and bronze in the time trial.

Paralympic champion Stone also took silver in the T2 time trial, while fellow 2012 gold medallist Mark Colbourne finished second in the C1 race.

Rachel Morris clinched bronze in a sprint finish to the women's H3 road race.