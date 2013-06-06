French Open: Gordon Reid loses out in semi-finals

Britain's top men's wheelchair tennis player Gordon Reid was unable to reach the final in his first Grand Slam singles event, losing in the French Open semi-finals at Roland Garros.

The Scot, ranked world number six, was beaten 6-3 6-4 by French world number two Stephane Houdet.

Houdet will now face the top-ranked Shingo Kunieda of Japan in the final.

Reid still has a chance of success in Friday's doubles final along with partner Ronald Vink.

The Briton was broken twice in the opening set and was 4-1 down in the second against the home favourite before battling back to level the set at 4-4.

However, Houdet held to go 5-4 up and, despite saving two match points, Reid was broken again as Houdet wrapped up the win.