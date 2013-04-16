Oscar Pistorius will not compete in the London Anniversary Games

Paralympic gold medallist Oscar Pistorius will not take part in this summer's London Anniversary Games.

Pistorius, 26, is on bail after being charged with the murder of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, but can compete before his court case is heard.

The Games include a day of Paralympic sport, but UK Athletics chairman Ed Warner said Pistorius will not race.

"I don't want to see the Sunday of the Anniversary Games turning into a media circus," Warner told BBC Radio 4.

Oscar Pistorius - the athlete • Pistorius had his lower legs amputated at the age of 11 months, having been born without a fibula in either leg • His parents, Henke and Sheila, were advised that having the amputation done before he had learned to walk would be less traumatic • By the age of two, Pistorius had his first pair of prosthetic legs • He played water polo and rugby in secondary school. He also played cricket, tennis, took part in triathlons and Olympic club wrestling and was an enthusiastic boxer • In June 2003, he shattered his knee playing rugby and on the advice of doctors took up track running to aid his rehabilitation • Pistorius has won six Paralympic gold medals

"It would overshadow every other athlete that was there.

"It's not about innocent or guilty, it's about how you handle an individual with a difficult moral situation hanging over them.

"Anything might change, he is in court before then, but based on what I know at the moment it would be a no if he rang this morning."

South African Pistorius, who has won six Paralympic gold medals, was arrested after shooting Steenkamp dead on 14 February.

The athlete, known as Blade Runner, claimed he mistook Steenkamp for a burglar and has denied murder.

He was granted bail on 22 February and then had certain conditions lifted, meaning he could compete in events outside of South Africa.

His agent, Peet van Zyl, said Pistorius would be "welcomed back" to the sport, although he is yet to return to a full training programme.

The London Anniversary Games are a three-day event, which will be staged at the Olympic Stadium in Stratford from 26 to 28 July.

A number of Olympic and Paralympic medallists will be taking part, including heptathlete Jessica Ennis, long jumper Greg Rutherford and Mo Farah, who won gold in both the 5,000m and the 10,000m.

"It's all very exciting," added Warner. "Jess is competing on the Friday and the Saturday, she is doing the long jump and the hurdles and on the Saturday we are hoping to recreate the Super Saturday, with Greg, Mo and Jess.

"On Sunday we have a day of Paralympic athletics with all the big names, including Jonnie Peacock running the 100m.

"It's a chance for the British public to get in and see the stars."