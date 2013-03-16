Winter Paralympics: Estonia win keeps GB on course for Sochi

From the section

Great Britain men's sledge hockey team kept alive their dreams of qualifying for the Sochi Winter Paralympics by claiming qualifying bronze in Japan.

They defeated Estonia 3-2 in their World Championships Pool B qualification tournament third-place play-off match.

What is sledge hockey Sledge hockey is a version of ice hockey for athletes with a lower limb disability

Many of the rules and regulations are the same as ice hockey

Athletes use specially designed sledges fitted with two blades to move across the ice

They have two playing sticks which are used to propel themselves and also to control the puck

The game is made up of three periods of 15 minutes in length

Six players are allowed on the ice at any time

A brace from Gary Farmer and a goal from Tyler Christopher saw GB power into a 3-0 lead.

But British goalie Robin Gaze had to make a total of 17 saves to hold off a fierce Estonia fightback.

GB will now progress to the final phase Sochi Paralympic qualification competition later in the year.

Christopher opened the scoring at the 13:58 mark in the first period, finding the net from an assist from Matthew Clarkson and Ian Warner on a power play.

Farmer then scored two goals early in the second period, both assisted by Clarkson.

Despite goals from Rasmus Penno and Kaido Kalm, GB held on to win the match.

Germany defeated Japan 3-2 for gold in Saturday's final, with two goals from Frank Rennhack proving decisive.