Disability sport calendar

BBC Sport picks out the key sporting events of 2019.

*The list will be updated with further fixtures and events as they are confirmed; dates and venues are subject to change.

2019

JULY

12-20: World Para Powerlifting Junior and Senior Championships, Nur-SultanKazakhstan

23-28: British Open Wheelchair Tennis Championships, Nottingham, England

27-28: IBSA Judo European Championships, Genova, Italy

AUGUST

1-4: World Para-athletics Junior Championships, Nottwil, Switzerland

7-11: European Wheelchair Rugby Championship, Vejle, Denmark

10-11: World Para-athletics Grand Prix, Berlin, Germany

20-25: Para-badminton World Championships, Basel, Switzerland

21-24: Para-canoe World Championships, Szeged, Hungary

21-25: European Para-dressage Championships, Rotterdam, Netherlands

25-1 Sept: World Rowing Championships, Linz. Austria

28-8 Sept: Men's European Wheelchair Basketball Championship, Walbrzych, Poland

29-30: World Para-athletics Grand Prix, Paris, France

SEPTEMBER

9-15: World Para-swimming World Championships, London, United Kingdom

11-15: UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships, Emmen, Netherlands

17-23: Wheelchair Fencing World Championships, Cheongju, South Korea

OCTOBER

7-8: IBSA Judo Grand Prix, Tashkent, Uzbekistan

NOVEMBER

7-15: World Para-athletics World Championships, Dubai, UAE