Disability sport calendar
-
- From the section Disability Sport
BBC Sport picks out the key sporting events of 2019.
*The list will be updated with further fixtures and events as they are confirmed; dates and venues are subject to change.
2019
JULY
12-20: World Para Powerlifting Junior and Senior Championships, Nur-SultanKazakhstan
23-28: British Open Wheelchair Tennis Championships, Nottingham, England
27-28: IBSA Judo European Championships, Genova, Italy
AUGUST
1-4: World Para-athletics Junior Championships, Nottwil, Switzerland
7-11: European Wheelchair Rugby Championship, Vejle, Denmark
10-11: World Para-athletics Grand Prix, Berlin, Germany
20-25: Para-badminton World Championships, Basel, Switzerland
21-24: Para-canoe World Championships, Szeged, Hungary
21-25: European Para-dressage Championships, Rotterdam, Netherlands
25-1 Sept: World Rowing Championships, Linz. Austria
28-8 Sept: Men's European Wheelchair Basketball Championship, Walbrzych, Poland
29-30: World Para-athletics Grand Prix, Paris, France
SEPTEMBER
9-15: World Para-swimming World Championships, London, United Kingdom
11-15: UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships, Emmen, Netherlands
17-23: Wheelchair Fencing World Championships, Cheongju, South Korea
OCTOBER
7-8: IBSA Judo Grand Prix, Tashkent, Uzbekistan
NOVEMBER
7-15: World Para-athletics World Championships, Dubai, UAE