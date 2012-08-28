Kindred ready for Paralympic pressure

Britain's six-time Paralympic swimming champion Sascha Kindred sets his sights on defending his 100m breaststroke and 200m individual medley gold medals at the London Aquatics Centre.

Kindred is one of the most experienced members of the Great Britain team having made his Paralympic debut in Atlanta in 1996 and will be competing in his fifth Paralympic games.

