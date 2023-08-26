Close menu

Gerwyn Price beats Josh Rock to win Players Championship 17 final

Last updated on .From the section Darts

Gerwyn Price celebrates victory
Gerwyn Price claimed victory in Hildesheim, Germany

Gerwyn Price celebrated his fourth title of 2023 with an 8-5 victory over Northern Ireland's Josh Rock in the Players Championship 17 final.

It was a successful return to ProTour action for the Welshman, who won back-to-back European Tour titles in March.

"I wasn't at my best, but I'm winning, and that is all that matters," said Price.

"I don't think I played anywhere near as well as I can today, but I played some good darts when it mattered."

The 38-year-old added: "I came here and didn't know where my game was.

"I haven't been in many ranking events over the last couple of months, so to win this title gives me a confidence boost going into tomorrow.

"These are the tournaments you need to be playing in if you want to keep sharp and you want to be winning major tournaments."

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured