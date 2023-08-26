Last updated on .From the section Darts

Gerwyn Price claimed victory in Hildesheim, Germany

Gerwyn Price celebrated his fourth title of 2023 with an 8-5 victory over Northern Ireland's Josh Rock in the Players Championship 17 final.

It was a successful return to ProTour action for the Welshman, who won back-to-back European Tour titles in March.

"I wasn't at my best, but I'm winning, and that is all that matters," said Price.

"I don't think I played anywhere near as well as I can today, but I played some good darts when it mattered."

The 38-year-old added: "I came here and didn't know where my game was.

"I haven't been in many ranking events over the last couple of months, so to win this title gives me a confidence boost going into tomorrow.

"These are the tournaments you need to be playing in if you want to keep sharp and you want to be winning major tournaments."